With a forecast calling for heavy rain and the chances of having unplayable field conditions at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, the four-team GNAC Championship softball tournament has been moved to Central Washington University.
Three games will be played Thursday with No. 2 seed Saint Martin’s playing No. 3 Western Washington at 10 a.m. followed by No. 1 Northwest Nazarene facing No. 4 Central Washington at 12:30 p.m. Thursday's losers will then play in an elimination game at 3 p.m.
The championship game will be played Saturday at noon.
The Wildcats secured their spot on the final day of the season, holding off Western Oregon for the No. 4 seed. Central enters the tournament with a 19-25 overall record and 10-14 conference mark under first-year coach Joe DiPietro.
Central Washington owns a .288 team batting average with junior Allie Thiessen leads the way, ranking fifth in the GNAC with a .381 average. Junior Alyssa Benthagen has a .312 average and is tied for the conference lead with 11 home runs. Sophomore Makenna King is batting .333.
Senior pitcher Rhaney Harris has 11 wins and ranks sixth in the conference with a 3.11 earned run average and her 15 complete games rank second in the conference.
