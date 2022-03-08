The GNAC named Central Washington catcher Austin Ohland its player of the week for his performance in a weekend series against Northwest Nazarene.
Ohland recorded six hits and 10 RBI in 15 at-bats and drew four walks over four games, slugging three home runs in Friday's doubleheader. The sophomore from Maple Valley posted a .347 average with a team-high five home runs in 2021's shortened season.
