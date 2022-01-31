Central Washington University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams enter the week in second place with less than a month left in the GNAC’s regular season.
Both are targeting deep runs in the conference tournament in early March, and that tournament took on a different scope and definition on Monday with the GNAC announcing changes to the field sizes and qualifying criteria.
To deal with the potential impact of postponements and cancellations of games due to COVID-19, the conference will expand the tournament — set for March 2-5 at two sites — to all 10 men’s and women’s programs.
The first two rounds of games will be split between Saint Martin’s in Lacey and Seattle Pacific. Two play-in contests involving seeds No. 7 through 10 will precede four quarterfinals matchups.
The semifinals and championship games for men and women will be played at Saint Martin’s, which was awarded the tournament two years ago.
The GNAC, expecting an unbalanced number of games among its teams, will also use a points system instead of win-loss records to determine seedings.
“Given the significant disruption to the conference schedules this season, expanding the championship tournaments to include all members was the right thing to do,” said GNAC commissioner Dave Haglund in a release. “All told, there have been nearly as many postponements as games played to date. Since some teams could be affected by canceled contests more significantly than others, this is a system adopted by many Division II conferences to more fairly seed teams for their tournaments.”
Championship brackets are expected to be announced on Feb. 26, following the conclusion of the final games of the regular season. Ticket information for both venues will be released at a later date.
