Central Washington and the rest of the GNAC won't play any football games until fall 2021.
The conference announced plans Friday afternoon to cancel the schedule it developed for a season next spring, citing concerns about playing two seasons in one year. Athletic directors requested the right to choose how they use the spring to prepare for a fall season, according to the release.
"I think it’s the prudent thing to do at this time, knowing where all of our institutions are in terms of the viability of playing right now," CWU athletic director Dennis Francois said in a telephone interview.
He noted some of the biggest concerns include travel to Canada, as well as required quarantine for schools traveling to Alaska. The availability of testing remains a concern for many programs as well, Francois said.
It's unclear what spring might look like, but Francois said they're exploring the possibility of up to four or five structured football scrimmages against other programs. He added they're still trying to determine what the roster might look like for the three-time defending GNAC champs since 2020 seniors will be eligible to return.
The GNAC's CEO Board also voted to proceed with for a season three other fall sports — men's and women's soccer and volleyball — next spring. Discussion is ongoing to determine whether the conference will hold a cross country season in spring 2021.
Francois said options being considered include cancelling the season or holding a cross country race at the same site on Fridays before a Saturday track and field meet.
Additionally, the board voted to push back the start of the seasons for men's and women's basketball, as well as indoor track and field, to at no earlier than Jan. 7. That timeline will be reviewed and would allow schools to better follow local and state health guidelines, according to the release.
Francois expects basketball will be the first sport allowed to return to full contact, although that date has not yet been determined. All CWU sports are practicing in small groups while following COVID-19 protocols for masks and social distancing.
The new schedule also led the board to cancel the 2021 GNAC Indoor Track and Field Championships, historically held at the Jackson's Indoor Center at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho. That venue is no longer being used for track and field and other facilities within the GNAC footprint were unavailable, according to the release.