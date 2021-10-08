Central Washington took a big step toward answering the question of who should play quarterback last Saturday.
Quincy Glasper provided a compelling argument as the top option in his first start, a 30-20 upset win over No. 11 Midwestern State. Coach Chris Fisk offered praise on Thursday for the redshirt freshman's performance and left little doubt when it comes to who will take the field this Saturday at Western Oregon.
"I was really impressed with the way that he took care of the ball and managed the game," Fisk said. "I think the running abilities are obvious, but the thing that he also possesses is he's an extremely accurate thrower."
That wasn't immediately evident last Saturday, when Glasper's two passes on his first drive fell incomplete. He acknowledged feeling some nerves but quickly found a rhythm, completing his next six passes, including a 65-yard touchdown pass to Darius Morrison.
The third pass of Glasper's career produced a similar result, when he found Tony Archie from 36 yards out for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown at Simon Fraser. Later in the game he took a hit while sliding and suffered a rib injury that left him unable to help the Wildcats' struggling offense in a 14-9 loss to Angelo State the following week.
Four days before the game against Midwestern State, Glasper told coaches he felt good and ready to play. The 6-foot-3 California native split first team reps with starter JJ Lemming and when the decision came on game day that Glasper would be playing, he felt ready to go.
"I got a real solid team," Glasper said. "Defense, they were hyping me up, offense was hyping me up."
Top running back Tyler Flanagan also returned from an injury, giving the Wildcats two quality ball carriers for their read option game. When they chose to pass, Fisk said Glasper looked comfortable in the pocket and added an extra dimension with his ability to scramble or throw on the run.
He got sacked just once and ran for 46 yards, more than Lemming's total through four games, even when sacks are taken out of the equation. Glasper felt comfortable behind a young, inexperienced offensive line, noting he can take some stress off of them thanks to his elusiveness.
Western Oregon's defense will offer the next challenge for Glasper in the first of two consecutive matchups between the GNAC rivals, separated only by a bye week. The Wolves gave up 379 passing yards last week but still picked up their second straight win, beating West Texas A&M 41-38.
