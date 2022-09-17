Central Washington’s Quincy Glasper showed why he’s considered such a dual threat in another strong performance Saturday at Simon Fraser.
The Wildcats’ sophomore quarterback demonstrated his ability to find receivers downfield, whether he’s standing still in the pocket or running towards the sideline.
When he couldn’t find an open receiver, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound California native simply kept the ball for himself. Glasper consistently outran defenders and managed to mostly avoid taking any big hits while leading Central to a 40-7 win in Burnaby, B.C.
“He’s just a great athlete,” CWU coach Chris Fisk said. “He tends to make some of those tough throws look easy at times. I think he was efficient, was intelligent with his decisions.”
An early fumble delayed Central’s offensive surge, which began with a 9-play, 81-yard drive capped off by Glasper’s two-yard touchdown run. His 39-yard pass to tight end Payton Glasser while rolling out to the left set up another touchdown less than two minutes later.
A similarly difficult downfield throw on a rollout to the left dropped in perfectly for Davis graduate Marcus Cook on Central’s next drive, and Glasper’s next pass found Darius Morrison in the end zone on third and 7. He needed just two quick passes on the Wildcats’ next drive to put them ahead 34-0 thanks to a 26-yard touchdown pass to Glasser.
Glasper finished with 231 yards on 12 of 22 passing, which included a red zone interception in the third quarter. He also ran for a career-high 79 yards and a touchdown on just ten carries.
Running back Tre’ Henderson added 92 yards on the ground, highlighted by a 38-yard touchdown run on 4th and 2 to open the scoring. The Stephen F. Austin transfer found the end zone again in the second quarter for his fifth touchdown in the past two weeks.
Fisk accepted blame for a much less productive offense in the second half, when he said Central came out flat and settled for two Jude Mullette field goals. It didn’t matter much, since the defense shut down the Red Leafs in their season opener outside of a 61-yard touchdown pass from Justin Seiber to Ethan Beselt early in the third quarter.
“Ultimately I think the defense did a great job because we had zero film on what they were doing,” Fisk said.
Simon Fraser’s offense looked even worse in a 70-0 loss to Central at the end of last season, but Fisk said the Wildcats’ first two games gave them an advantage Saturday afternoon. They won their 16th straight game against Simon Fraser. This season will be the first time since 2001 the two teams meet only one time instead of twice or not at all.
After a bye week, Central will hit the road again to face Eastern New Mexico on Oct. 1. The Wildcats won’t be back at Tomlinson Stadium until an Oct. 8 matchup against old GNAC rivals Western Oregon.
CWU=6=28=3=3=—=40
SFU=0=0=7=0=—=7
CWU — Tre’ Henderson 38 run (kick failed)
CWU — Quincy Glasper 2 run (Jude Mullette kick)
CWU — Henderson 2 run (Mullette kick)
CWU — Darius Morrison 17 pass from Glasper (Mullette kick)
CWU — Payton Glasser 26 pass from Glasper (Mullette kick)
SFU — Ethan Beselt 61 pass from Justin Seiber (Kristie Elliott kick)
CWU — FG Mullette 25
CWU — FG Mullette 37
RUSHING — CWU, Henderson 19-92, Glasper 10-79, Cameron Daniels 7-37, Cameron McKinney 4-37, JJ Lemming 3-24, Morrison 1-14, Isaac Clark 1-0. SFU, Somto Anyadike 19-43, Seiber 3-16, Mason Glover 5-7, Brandon Johnson 1-3.
PASSING — CWU, Glasper 12-22-1-231, Lemming 3-4-0-42; Seiber 8-18-0-131.
RECEIVING — CWU, Morrison 4-78, Glasser 3-71, Cook 3-65, Logan Brady 1-33, Henderson 1-10, Kaiden Hammon 1-7, Titan Phillips 1-6, Tai-John Mizutani 1-3. SFU, Beselt 4-91, Aiden Domino 1-27, Aiden McBratney 1-9, Sam Davenport 1-4, Anyadike 1-0.
