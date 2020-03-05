SEATTLE — Putting on a display of near perfect balance, Central Washington’s women’s cruised to a 76-60 victory over Simon Fraser in the quarterfinals of the GNAC Tournament on Thursday at Seattle Pacific University.
Kaelie Flores led a parade of double-digit scorers with 15 points and was joined by Taylor Shaw (14), Alexis Pana (13), Kassidy Malcolm (13) and Brianna Phiakhamngon (12) for the fifth-seeded Wildcats, who pulled away with a 23-point fourth quarter.
Jonnae Richardson hauled down nine rebounds and Malcolm added seven for Central. Shaw hit 4 of 6 3-pointers to key the perimeter game.
Central Washington (19-10) advances to Friday’s semifinals and will take on No. 1 Alaska Anchorage at 7:30 p.m.
In Thursday’s other quarterfinal, No. 3 Western Washington defeated No. 6 Montana State Billings 69-54. Western will play No. 2 Northwest Nazarene in Friday’s first semifinal at 5:15.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Maeda 2, Taylor Shaw 14, Alexis Pana 13, Kaelie Flores 15, Kassidy Malcolm 13, Brianna Phiakhamngon 12, Richardson 1, Bowman 6. Totals 29-60 11-13 76.
SIMON FRASER — Drynan 11, Hart 8, Sands 5, Nwabuko 10, Jones 11, Klassen 5, Swant 5, Chan 2, Kramer 3, Wisotzki 0, Carey 0. Totals 21-67 9-10 60.
Central Wash. 15 19 19 23 — 76 Simon Fraser 7 21 15 17 — 60
CWU highlights: Richardson 9 rebs; Malcolm 7 rebs; Pana 6 rebs; Flores 3 assts; Shaw 4-6 3p.
NWAC suspended
The NWAC announced the suspension of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments Thursday afternoon due to the closure of the Everett Community College campus.
The campus was closed for cleaning after a student reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
Yakima Valley’s women were scheduled to play Centralia at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The women’s tournament was originally scheduled to be held Thursday and Friday, then conclude March 14-15. The men’s tournament, which includes YVC, was originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, then March 14-15.
The NWAC is exploring options for alternate sites and dates.
---
MEETINGS
Highland trio at QBs
Pat Fitterer, Highland golf coach Dennis Richardson and athletic director Josh Borland will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its weekly luncheon Monday to promote next month’s Parker Youth & Sports “You Gotta Love It” High School Golf Tournament. Fitterer and Highland High School will be hosts of the boys and girls tournament, which will be held at SunTides Golf Course on April 24.
Monday’s QB meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. at Jack-Sons, 48th and Tieton. Lunch service will be available, and the public is invited.