Sunnyside Christian basketball star Lance Den Boer found the perfect fit when he transferred from Washington State to Central Washington.
He felt more comfortable in the small-town atmosphere and said coach Greg Sparling’s staff made basketball fun for three years as the 6-foot-6 guard averaged nearly 20 points per game, shot 48.5 percent from the floor, and set a school record by making 89.4% of his free throws. Those accomplishments earned Den Boer a spot in the Central Washington Athletics Hall of Fame, and he’ll be inducted alongside volleyball standout Kate Reome Ridnour and former wrestling national champion Joe Sanford this Saturday in Ellensburg.
“I had a ton of fun there,” said Den Boer, who is in his eighth year as the athletic director at Kiona-Benton High School. “Lots of love and great people and built some great relationships with spectators and fans and community members. It just ended up working out, which is humbling and fantastic.”
Central Washington first announced the induction of the trio in January 2020, alongside former Wildcat quarterback Mike Reilly. But the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the ceremony back to this fall, and Reilly won’t be inducted until next spring since he’s scheduled to play a Canadian Football League game Saturday for the BC Lions.
The call from athletic director Dennis Francois caught Den Boer by surprise, and he hopes to be remembered as a competitor who worked hard to do whatever he could to help the team. Den Boer won co-GNAC player of the year as a senior after averaging 20.5 points per game and leading the Wildcats to third place in the GNAC.
But he stresses none of his success on the court would have been possible without the support of his family, many of whom still live in Sunnyside. Den Boer just recently moved with his wife, Dena, and their two children — a third is on the way — from West Richland to Benton City, where they’re hoping to stay for a while.
Fellow inductee Reome Ridnour played as a setter at Central from 2001-2004, leading the team to a 26-0 regular season record in her final year while compiling 1,297 assists to earn GNAC player of the year and All-American honors. Sanford won an NAIA national championship as a Wildcat in 1978 and was a longtime rodeo clown, educator and wrestling coach before retiring.
