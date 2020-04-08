YAKIMA, Wash. — Former Central Washington linebacker Adam Bighill was named to the D2Football.com All-Decade Team.
Bighill just qualified for the team, which covers 2010-19 and requires that the player earned All-American recognition from the website. He capped his Wildcats career in 2010 and was a second-team All-America pick by D2Football.com that season.
His career, however, was much more than one year. The Montesano native played for the Wildcats from 2007-10 and was a three-time all-GNAC pick and the conference co-defensive player of the year his senior season.
Bighill also garnered All-America honors three times — including a first-team American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) selection in 2010.
He ranks among CWU’s top 10 all-time in several defensive statistics.
Bighill’s post-collegiate career also has been stellar.
In eight seasons in the Canadian Football League — six with the BC Lions and two with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers — Bighill has twice been named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player (2015, 2018) and is a six-time CFL West All-Star selection.
He also was part of Grey Cup winning teams his rookie season and last year.
Bighill spent the 2017 season with the New Orleans Saints, mostly on their practice squad.
Former Humboldt State offensive lineman Alex Cappa, who was a four-time first-team all-conference selection, was the only other GNAC player named to the team.