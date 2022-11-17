Central Washington earned plenty of respect from Lone Star Conference coaches after its first season as a full-time member of the league.
Only unbeaten Angelo State had more than the Wildcats' five first-team all-LSC selections, which were announced Thursday morning. Defensive tackle Christian Penny, free safety Tanner Volk, long snapper Colson Brunner and offensive linemen Scottland Vise and Raymond Schalk all earned recognition.
Running back Tre' Henderson and junior fullback Kaiden Hammond made the second-team offense, while middle linebacker Daeon Hudson and cornerback Patrick Rogers were named to the second-team defense.
Central finished its season 6-4 overall and 6-3 in LSC play, good for sole possession of second place.
Daoud-Hebert named All-Region
Central Washington's Emma Daoud-Hebert earned a spot on the D2 College Coaches Association all-west region first team Thursday morning.
The sophomore middle blocker led Division II with 1.55 blocks per set and 155 total blocks this season to go along with 202 kills and a .375 hitting percentage. Earlier this week, she joined Wildcats outside hitter Ashley Kaufman and setter/outside hitter Tia Andaya, an Ellensburg grad, on the All-GNAC first team selected by the league's coaches.
YVC's Standley, Tallman all-East
Yakima Valley sophomores Courtney Standley and Nizhoni Tallman received NWAC East Region all-star volleyball honors this week.
Standley, a setter/opposite-side hitter from La Salle, ranked fifth in the NWAC in kills with 318 and she had 447 assists and 314 digs. Tallman, a libero from Granger, collected 440 digs.
Standley, Tallman, Alandra Acido-Pastor and Dale Schrier were tabbed as sophomore all-stars for the East.
MEETINGS
Davis group at QBs
Davis girls wrestling coach Eric Rotondo, boys wrestling coach By Pham, girls basketball coach Akil White, and athletic director Bob Stanley will be featured guests at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
PREP BOWLING
CBBN
West Valley 3, Davis 1
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: West Valley 749-612, West Valley 744-665, Davis 136-107, West Valley 161-146.
Highlights: Hannah Betterton (WV) 338 (177), Alize Donaldson (WV) 338 (170), Evka Ball (WV) 303 (167), Layla Hall (D) 298 (160), Sam Ostriem (WV) 282 (167), Anabeth Montemayor (D) 276 (167).
