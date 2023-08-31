OGDEN, Utah — Central Washington looked more than capable of pulling off a massive upset in the first half of its season opener at FCS No. 10 Weber State Thursday night.
A diverse offense led by quarterbacks JJ Lemming and Kennedy McGill moved the ball down the field at times despite a tough test for an inexperienced offensive line. On the other side, Central Washington's new-look defensive line held up well and the secondary mostly shut down Weber State's passing attack.
But two costly special teams errors and a touchdown-nullifying penalty coach Chris Fisk attributed to a lack of discipline allowed Weber State to take a lead into halftime. CWU's offense sputtered the rest of the way in a 35-10 loss, leaving Fisk wondering what could have been.
"If you go back to the first half we drop a punt and give them a short field and if you take that away we’re in control of the first half," Fisk said. "I was really disappointed with our special teams effort in the first half but thought we played well overall."
After Jayleen Record's one-handed catch capped off Weber State's 13-yard touchdown drive, Davis grad Marcus Cook's 25-yard reception set up a game-tying 15-yard touchdown run for Tyler Flanagan. He scored again from 47 yards out on a short catch and run, only to see it erased by an illegal blindside block behind the play.
The sophomore from Woodland finished with 46 yards on 11 carries to highlight a deep backfield featuring Lone Star Conference preseason offensive player of the year Tre' Henderson. Fisk also praised the offensive line for its performance against Weber State's talented defense.
"I thought for what you’re facing in Weber, who builds their entire program around that offensive line and D-line, I was very proud of both of those groups tonight," Fisk said.
McGill proved to be the most dangerous runner for CWU, posting 60 yards on 13 carries in his collegiate debut. Fisk said the redshirt freshman offered a valuable weapon Weber State had never seen on film and could play a key role behind Lemming going forward.
Meanwhile, an inexperience defensive line held its own, recovering a fumble and even stopping a run on fourth and one in the second quarter. But the linemen could only watch as Abraham Williams returned a kickoff more than 100 yards to put Weber State ahead 14-7 after an offside penalty forced Josh Jones to kick a second time.
Although Jones kicked a 40-yard field goal just before halftime, Fisk said Central needed to do a better job of moving past its mistakes. Instead, Weber State scored three rushing touchdowns in less than eight minutes to put the game out of reach.
NAIA Montana Tech's set to visit Ellensburg next Saturday in a game scheduled late after Simon Fraser unexpectedly dropped its football program last April. Fisk said the special teams units need a lot of work, but he still saw plenty of positives to build on heading into the home opener.
"I think the execution of the plays will come," Fisk said. "Those are easy fixes that you can fix fast."
Central=7=3=0=0=—=10
Weber=14=0=21=0=—=35
Weber — Jayleen Record 7 pass from Kylan Weisser (Kyle Thompson kick)
Central — Tyler Flanagan 15 run (Josh Jones kick)
Weber — Abraham Williams 100 kick return (Thompson kick)
Central — FG Jones 40
Weber — Damon Bankston 1 run (Thompson kick)
Weber — Bankston 66 run (Thompson kick)
Weber — Kris Jackson 1 run (Thompson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Kennedy McGill 13-55, Flanagan 11-46, Tre Henderson 8-35, Zach Matlock 1-5, Daniel Stewart 1-(-17), JJ Lemming 5-(minus-21). WSU, Damon Bankston 13-119, Kris Jackson 6-23, Dallas Larson 3-20, Creyton Cooper 2-13, Adrian Cormier 5-7, Weisser 3-6, Record 1-2.
PASSING — CWU, JJ Lemming 11-30-0-90, McGill 2-4-0-34, Matlock 1-1-0-51; WSU, Weisser 12-21-0-116.
RECEIVING — CWU, Darius Morrison 2-59, Marcus Cook 4-40, Flanagan 3-33, Darren Gaines 1-13, Jackson McCann 1-12, Kaiden Hammond 1-7, Cam Daniels 1-6, Henderson 1-5. WSU, Hayden Meacham 3-37, Record 2-35, Jacob Sharp 1-24, Bankston 3-18, Keayon Nead 2-5, Tajon Evans 1-(minus-3).
