Central Washington and the GNAC clearly earned plenty of respect from the NCAA Division II West Region's selection committee.
The conference earned four of the top seven seeds for the first time, with the Wildcats leading that group as the No. 2 seed. However, thanks to the bracket setup, those four teams must knock each other out before one emerges to face a nonconference opponent.
"There's obviously some disappointment in that, as we're pretty much going down there and just redoing our conference tournament," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said during a press conference Tuesday. "At least we'll get to experience sunshine, but there's some benefits, too."
Namely, Central's familiarity with opponents, beginning Friday against Northwest Nazarene. The Nighthawks lost in the GNAC quarterfinals and beat the Wildcats 61-59 at home before losing the rematch in Ellensburg 71-65.
Richardson-Thornley believes controlling the tempo and not allowing NNU to play fast will be critical to success, along with rebounding and taking care of the basketball. Central managed to survive 18 turnovers and just 17% shooting from three in the last matchup thanks to a strong defensive effort that forced 20 turnovers while holding Northwest Nazarene to 41% from the field.
As usual, the big three of Ellensburg grad and GNAC player of the year Kassidy Malcolm, Zillah grad and Division II rebounding leader Samantha Bowman, and the GNAC's leading scorer, Kizzah Maltezo, carried the offense. They got some significant help from freshman Valerie Huerta and sophomore Jenna Troy at the conference tournament, an encouraging sign for Richardson-Thornley.
"It's everything for us right now," Richardson-Thornley said. "It just makes thing really, really tough on (opponents) when somebody else steps up and shifts the focus and then allows for those three to have a little bit more breathing room, and that's been huge for our success."
If Central can advance to the second round for the first time, it would meet either Western Washington or Alaska Anchorage. The Wildcats beat both teams in Lacey last weekend after going 1-1 against Western and 0-2 against Anchorage in the regular season.
Host Cal State East Bay's the favorite to reach the championship from the top half of the bracket, thanks to a 21-1 record since losing to Central in November. But Richardson-Thornley said teams like No. 4 seed Cal State San Marcos, No. 5 Azusa Pacific and even No. 8 Academy of Art all look capable of making a run.
"You've got to come ready to play against every single team in the bracket and we've seen it before, eight has beaten one numerous times in this region," Richardson-Thornley said. "I like our chances against everybody but I also like everybody's chances against us."
Their GNAC-heavy draw won't change high expectations for a program aiming to continue its unprecedented success. The Wildcats arrived Wednesday in California, where Richardson-Thornley said they plan to treat Friday's matchup just like any other game.
They've prepared for this moment all season in everything they do, from focusing on proper rest and nutrition to playing the West Region's toughest schedule. Along the way they picked up 15 road and neutral wins, more than any of the other seven teams in the bracket.
"We were the road warriors to start the year," Richardson-Thornley said, recalling six games away from home in the first three weeks, including exhibitions at Division I Seattle and Gonzaga. "We've had to be on the road a lot this year against very good opponents and yeah, hopefully that's a benefit to us."
