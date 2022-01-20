ELLENSBURG — Central Washington returned from a week without a game to put together perhaps its best offensive half of the season at Nicholson Pavilion Thursday night.
Ellensburg graduate Kassidy Malcolm sparked the Wildcats as they jumped out to a huge early lead and kept Saint Martin’s at arm’s length the rest of the way for a 90-75 win. Malcolm scored 18 of her career-high 28 points in the first half and shot 12 of 20 from the field, scoring six of Central’s first eight points.
“Even prior to the game, we felt like we liked that matchup that we were going to have,” coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. “So we kind of wanted to get Kass touches early on.”
The GNAC’s leading scorer and the reigning GNAC player of the week, Kizzah Maltezo, assured coaches she wouldn’t feel any pressure as she closed in on 1,000 career points. The Concordia University (Portland) transfer proved it by putting up 27 points to easily reach the milestone, knocking down 6 of 9 threes.
Zillah grad Samantha Bowman, the third member of Central’s big three who all entered the game among the league’s top four scorers, faced a double team often when catching the ball inside. She responded by dishing out six assists to help CWU’s offense make 12-of-23 3-pointers, and Bowman still finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season.
An 8-0 first quarter run gave the Wildcats some breathing room and another one in the second quarter put them ahead 37-21. Saint Martin’s scored the last five points of the first half and cut the lead to 51-43 to early in the third quarter before another Malcolm layup.
“The biggest message was Rian Clear was hurting us and so we had to make changes there, which we did in the second half,” Richardson-Thornley said. “We had to get back to playing team defense and just valuing that side of the ball.”
Clear scored just eight of her game-high 34 points after halftime, although Richardson-Thornley said a shift in defensive focus allowed Claire Dingus to put up 19 of her 23 points in the second half. Maltezo provided a boost on the defensive end by contributing a season-high six steals.
Central (3-2 GNAC, 10-4 overall) shot nearly 58% from the field and reached 90 points for the first time this season to extend its win streak to five games heading into Saturday’s home game against Western Oregon. Richardson said the team enjoyed playing in Ellensburg again after nothing but one road game for almost three weeks and the players drew energy from the band’s first appearance since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
“It was great to play well,” Richardson-Thornley said. “It was great to have the band.”
SAINT MARTIN’S — Rian Clear 34, Claire Dingus 23, DeDonatis 6, Nelson 3, Morris 2, Matz 7, Reed 0, Louie 0.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kassidy Malcolm 28, Kizzah Maltezo 27, Samantha Bowman 14, Maeda 6, Huerta 4, Heitschmidt 8, Bush 0, Hagemeier 0, Sisul 0, Troy 0.
Saint Martin’s=16=22=21=16=—=75
Central Washington=24=27=20=19=—=90
CWU highlights: Maltezo 6-9 3p, 6 stls; Bowman 14 rebs, 6 assts; Valerie Huerta 5 assts; Tori Maeda 7 assts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.