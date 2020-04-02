YAKIMA, Wash. — Ellensburg basketball standout Brinley Hagemeier and top sprinter E’lexis Hollis will continue their athletic careers at Central Washington.
Hagemeier, a two-time first-team all-CWAC selection, averaged more than 11 points per game in helping the Bulldogs win their first 22 games, including an 18-0 run through the CWAC. She committed to the Wildcats this week.
Ellensburg finished 24-3 and took sixth at the Class 2A tournament in the SunDome.
The Wildcats graduate three of their top-five scorers but are set to have Ellensburg’s Kassidy Malcolm and Zillah’s Samantha Bowman back next season.
Malcolm averaged 10.7 points and a team-leading 8.7 rebounds (third in the GNAC) per game during her junior rebounds, while Bowman averaged 11.4 points and 6.3 rebounds a contest for the Wildcats (19-11 overall, 13-7 GNAC).
Hollis, who already has signed a National Letter of Intent to run for CWU, led the Valley in the 100-meter dash at 12.25 seconds, and was the anchor on the Bulldogs’ area-best 4x100 relay team.
She was second in the 100 at the regional meet and anchored Ellensburg’s winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The Bulldogs’ 4x100 was third at the Class 2A state meet last May In Tacoma.
Ellensburg has several other athletes set to compete at four-year colleges.
In Division I, Davis Spencer (baseball) is set to play for Washington, while Leah Holmgren (cross country) will run at Idaho.
Bryce Messner (football) and Shauny Fisk (volleyball) also will compete at CWU, and Allie Brown will play soccer at D-II Black Hills State in Spearfish, S.D.