ELLENSBURG — Two Ellensburg graduates will be on the big stage this week for Central Washington's track and field team and they won't have far to go.
The Wildcats will host the GNAC Outdoor Championships at their Recreation Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday, the first time in many years that Western Oregon hasn't staged the meet.
Sophomore E'lexis Hollis, who led the Valley in the 100 for Ellensburg in 2019, leads a strong sprint crew for CWU. She ranks second in the conference in the 100 with a slightly wind-aided best of 12.04 (12.10 legal) after winning the GNAC Indoor title in the 60 in February.
Hollis has also run third leg on CWU's 4x100, which has risen to second in program history at 47.46. At last year's GNAC finals, Hollis was eighth in the 100 and ran on the second-place 4x100.
Senior Avery Fisk, a 2018 Ellensburg grad, is the returning champion in the discus and enters the meet with the third-best mark in the discus (140-1) and shot put (43-10.5).
Ephrata grad McCall DeChenne is the defending 400 hurdles champion who has recorded NCAA Div. II national provisional qualifying marks in the 400 hurdles (1:01.60) and heptathlon (4,751).
Goldendale's Ellie Rising, a sophomore at Seattle Pacific, won the 800 as a freshman and is provisionally qualified for nationals with a best of 2:11.93.
For CWU's men, senior Austin Albertin ranks second in the conference in the 400 (48.83) while senior Zachary Davis is fourth in the 100 (10.88). Junior Omar Young ranks first in the discus (157-0) and sophomore Wyatt Franklin is second (149-0).
The Wildcats also have four of the top 10 in the pole vault, led by senior Jacob Thompson’s No. 2 mark of 14-10.
Western Washington's men are the two-time defending champions while Seattle Pacific's women are vying for their fourth straight team title.
On Friday, field events start at 10:30 a.m. with running events at 3 p.m. For Saturday, field events get underway at 10:15 a.m. followed by running at 2:45 p.m.
