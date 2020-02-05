YAKIMA, Wash. — Central Washington coach Chris Fisk understands the value of local connections when putting together a roster for the three-time defending GNAC champs.
So he listened when former CWU wide receiver and Davis coach Jay Dumas spoke highly of his top receiver, Marcus Cook, who caught 29 passes for 601 yards and eight touchdowns for the Pirates last season. The weekend before Wednesday’s signing day, Central invited Cook to a tryout of sorts and he turned enough heads to earn a scholarship offer, which he eagerly accepted.
“He’ll probably be in the slot to start,” Fisk said. “We’ll kind of evaluate him and kind of see where that fit happens. He’s a natural hands catcher and super quick.”
Fisk said the most important thing for Cook will be adding size to his 6-foot-1, 170-pound frame, a top priority for most recruits, including Ellensburg defensive lineman Bryce Messner. The second-team all-CWAC North defensive end who also earned first-team honors as a tight end was named defensive line MVP at Central’s camp last summer and sealed his scholarship offer by playing well against the Bulldogs’ tough schedule.
The Wildcats’ recruiting model hardly differentiates between central Washington standouts and those from the west side, but Fisk knows it can mean a little extra for kids to play at the local college they watched growing up. Plus, being in town and having his own kid at Ellensburg High helped Fisk find plenty of opportunities to watch Messner and learn more about his family and personality.
“(We were) really, really impressed with his get-off and his motor and his length,” Fisk said. “Bryce’ll do a good job. He’s a good kid.”
Those strengths exemplified what Central Washington hoped to find in seven defensive lineman Fisk said represent a major priority of this year’s class. The Wildcats defense ranked 112th among Division II schools in yards allowed last season, so the coaching staff focused on shoring up that group, especially at the line of scrimmage.
They signed two players who were named league defensive MVPs in Chiawana’s Bridger Feldmann and Evergreen’s Vincent Githinji, as well as CBBN lineman of the year Chase Loidhamer from Wenatchee. Fisk also celebrated the signing of Bellarmine Prep nose tackle Josiah Nikolao, who had originally committed to go to Washington as a preferred walk-on.
“We wanted to make sure that we brought in a defensive line group that gets Central back to playing the type of defense that’s expected here at Central Washington,” Fisk said.
Central Washington will need to fill a big hole at running back after Michael Roots leaves following his senior season, during which he could break the school’s all-time record for rushing yards. Fisk sounded optimistic about three new running backs in this year’s class, noting Enumclaw’s Jackson McCann seemed to score every time he touched the ball at Central’s camp last summer.
The Wildcats also expect to add another quarterback prior to next season, although Fisk acknowledged that’s not as much of a need with Christian Moore returning after he threw for more than 2,224 yards and 28 touchdowns in nine games as a sophomore.