Natural speed and the right connection earned Marcus Cook a chance to join Central Washington's football program.
Even though Cook played only one season of high school football, Davis coach Jay Dumas told his former colleague, Wildcats coach Chris Fisk, the skinny, athletic wide receiver could grow into a dynamic offensive threat. Over the next two years, Cook put in the work required to prove Dumas right, eventually earning a scholarship and a starting spot this fall.
"It's been crazy, if I'm gonna be honest," Cook said. "I never thought I was gonna end up right here, but I just trusted the path and trusted the way of God and everything."
His biggest challenge proved to be learning how to survive the mental grind of Division II football. But Fisk said after some early academic struggles, coaches helped Cook find his way in the classroom, and his work ethic for football improved as well.
After redshirting during the 2020-21 academic year when Central only played one game, in the spring at Montana, Cook began working his way up the depth chart and even caught a touchdown pass for his first career catch in a historic 92-0 rout of Lincoln. Along the way, coaches called Cook into their offices to let him know he would be put on scholarship.
Two of the Wildcats' top three receivers from last season graduated, giving Cook the opportunity to keep rising up into a starting spot. He's the team's third-leading receiver with five catches for 91 yards heading into Saturday's game at Eastern New Mexico.
"There's a formula in football — if you're fast, you can play," Fisk said. "We put just enough weight on him to be a varsity D2 player and fortunately for him, nobody can catch him."
Fisk joked that when Cook arrived on campus he weighed "120 pounds soaking wet" and the former standout guard for the basketball team recalled he couldn't even bench 135 pounds. Plenty of hours spent in the weight room brought his max up to nearly 225 pounds and Fisk said coaches don't hesitate to ask the 170-pound sophomore to run block when needed.
Cook credited his wide receivers coaches — Braelon Roberts and JoJo Hillel — with helping him learn new techniques to put him in a good position to block well. He also praised junior wideout Daniel Johnson for taking on a mentorship role, providing inspiration and offering valuable advice.
To complement his speed, Cook spends a lot of time — especially when COVID-19 limited practice opportunities in 2020 — watching film and YouTube videos on how to improve his route running. He looks up to another small wideout, 2020 Heisman winner Devonta Smith, and of course Cook studies the craft of fellow Davis alum Cooper Kupp, last season's Super Bowl MVP after an historic season.
"I like to work on his releases," Cook said. "His releases are a big part of why he's successful."
More opportunities should be coming Cook's way as talented Central quarterback Quincy Glasper searches for more consistent options alongside his top target through the first three games, sophomore Darius Morrison.
