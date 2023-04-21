A deep, slow breath, relax in place, be patient, wait for it.
Explode.
That’s the fire-and-ice world E’lexis Hollis creates when she steps into the starting blocks for a 100-meter race. It is a fascinating world of stark extremes and her ability to control that sudden switch has served her extremely well.
Explosive speed carried Hollis to a school record at Ellensburg four years ago and it has done the same at Central Washington University — twice. Last year she broke CWU’s 45-year-old record in the 100 and then last weekend she lowered it again.
In all that time, through high school and college, Hollis never false-started. Twitching on the razor’s edge of a race designed for twitchy athletes, she hasn’t jumped once.
“Knock on wood, but that is pretty impressive,” she said this week after returning from her record dash in southern California. “I’ve always been super patient in my approach to the start. I practice it out in my head every time. I listen to the starter in earlier races, getting a feel for what they sound like. It’s a fast race, for sure, but the idea of getting disqualified is something I never want to go through. So I just breathe and relax and go.”
And go she does.
At the Brian Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif., last Saturday, Hollis sped over 100 meters in 11.78 seconds, which ranks second in the GNAC, lifts her to No. 4 in conference history, and is a provisional qualifier for the NCAA Division II national championships in Colorado next month.
On Saturday, Hollis and her teammates will compete in their lone home meet of the season in the Wildcat Open at the CWU Recreation Sports Complex. This meet will be special for the homegrown speedster since it was on this track where she broke Central’s historic record a year ago as a sophomore at the GNAC Championships.
“The GNACs were on our home turf and I really wanted that record,” she recalled. “In the prelims I didn’t do as well as I’d hoped (running 12.07), but in the final I ran a great race. I was calm and focused and I’ll never forget that moment hearing my time. I was so happy to run that on our home track.”
Hollis finished third in 11.85, her first time under 12 seconds and superior to the hand-timed 11.8 run by Pam Riggs in 1977. She also anchored the Wildcats to third in the 4x100 in 47.13, the second-fastest in program history.
Hollis is so explosively fast in the first half of the race she has had difficulty in the past sustaining that top-end speed. A shorter race would be ideal and in college there is one — the indoor 60.
“There not much room for error in the 100 and there’s even less in the 60, but I enjoy the indoor season a lot,” said the 5-foot-4 Hollis. “It not only breaks up all the winter training but it really makes so focus on starts. For me, it’s a great way to work into the outdoor season.”
Hollis won the GNAC Indoor title last year in the 60, setting a school record at 7.58, and then lowered that to 7.46 this past season. She was the GNAC runner-up and competed at the D-2 Indoor Nationals in Virginia.
Laying the groundwork with a full and productive indoor campaign, Hollis has already been under 12 seconds three times this spring at 11.95, 11.89 and 11.78 and has twice been named the GNAC’s track athlete of the week. She’s stronger at the end and the times show it.
“That’s where I struggled some last year. In the last 30 meters I would start to die out and get beat,” she said. “My arms would shorten and that definitely effects your stride. I feel much stronger now and able to hold form longer. That makes a huge difference.”
Racing longer distances helps even more and Hollis hopes to compete in the 200 this weekend, possibly the 4x400 and certainly the 4x100. In several of these races she’s likely to meet up with former EHS teammate Caitlyn Cheney, a sophomore at Western Washington. Cheney ranks eighth in the conference in the 100 (12.22), fifth in the 200 (25.14) and anchors the Vikings’ 4x100.
“I see Caitlyn at a lot of meets and it’s fun to see her,” said Hollis, who teamed with Cheney to earn four Class 2A state relay medals in 2018 and 2019. “We ran a lot of relays together in high school and those are memories you’ll always have.”
Hollis is looking forward to next season when the GNAC Championships return to Ellensburg and she’s considering competing in 2025 with her additional eligibility.
“I’m looking at options and pursuing a Master’s degree in some type of education is one of them,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed it here very much. At first, coming out of high school, I wanted to move away somewhere. But it’s been a great fit for me staying here. And being able to get a school record in college, that’s special.”
Around the CWU oval: Selah graduate Braydon Maier leads the GNAC in the pole vault at 15-5.5 and ranks second in the decathlon. The GNAC Multi-Event Championships will be held May 1-2 at Northwest Nazarene. ... Ellensburg graduate Wyatt Franklin ranks third in the conference in the discus and sixth in the shot. ... Johan Correa, a junior from Kennewick, has moved to third on Central’s all-time men’s 800 list at 1:51.07. ... Events begin Saturday at 10 a.m.
