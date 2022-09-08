Central Washington’s recruiting efforts always focus primarily on bringing in top high school talent from around the state.
That’s not going to change for coach Chris Fisk and his staff, even with more and more student-athletes entering the NCAA’s transfer portal every year since its inception in October 2018. The new tool means Wildcat coaches receive a lot more emails from potential recruits with college experience, and they’ve occasionally taken advantage to give their roster a boost.
“It’s affected (recruiting) slightly for us,” Fisk said. “I think it’s probably had a bigger effect at the Division I level, where you’re seeing teams in the Pac-12 where they get a new coaching staff and they’re bringing in double-digit transfers.”
Central’s roster this fall includes 10 Division I transfers who dropped down to Division II to join the team during the last three offseasons. Two of the newest arrivals — Stephen F. Austin’s Tre’ Henderson and Idaho State’s Demonte Horton — earned starting spots and contributed to the Wildcat offense in last Thursday’s 36-20 loss to No. 1 Ferris State.
They’re both eager to keep gaining the trust of their new teammates and coaches in this Saturday’s home opener against Western New Mexico. It’s Central’s first-ever conference game as a member of the Lone Star Conference against a team trying to snap a 13-game LSC losing streak.
Fisk expects Henderson to become a reliable option out of the backfield alongside Tyler Flanagan. The Woodland High graduate emerged as Central’s top back last season but it was Henderson who got the ball more often in Week 1, gaining 67 yards on 13 carries.
Both transfers arrived only a week before fall camp began, so they said building chemistry with their new teammates remains a work in progress. Horton caught 19 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman at Idaho State in 2021, but injuries wiped out his entire 2019 season and half of 2021, so he’s still trying to find his old form while developing a connection with quarterback Quincy Glasper.
“The plays are there so me and Q and the whole offense gotta get clicking on the same page,” said Horton, who caught two passes for 21 yards in his CWU debut. “But once that happens, y’all will see. Big plays are gonna happen for sure.”
His former offensive coordinator, Mike Ferriter, took the same job at Central last spring and was the first coach to reach out to Horton after he entered the portal. Fisk said former Wildcats defensive coordinator Scott Power, now the DC at SFA, played a role in convincing Henderson to make the long move from his native Texas.
Just like with high school recruits, talent is the top priority and gives transfers a chance to earn a scholarship at Central. But Fisk also looks for other key traits to try to avoid bringing in players likely to cause problems.
“Do they want to work hard?” Fisk said. “Are they dedicated, are they tough? Do they play with a lot of pride and discipline?”
Henderson and Horton passed those tests easily, as did a pair of defensive backs who saw the field last Saturday, Tyeson Thomas and Josh Flowers. Thomas committed to Central while playing high school football at Lake Oswego (Ore.) Lakeridge before accepting an offer to be a preferred walk-on at Oregon State and Flowers, a Chicago native, moved across the country after two seasons at St. Francis in Pennsylvania.
The transfer portal hasn’t always worked in Central Washington’s favor, though, and Fisk said some Wildcats have struggled to find a better fit after leaving behind successful careers in Ellensburg. After the Wildcats lost their leading passer, rusher and receiver in April 2021, running back Michael Roots ran for 902 yards at CSU Pueblo following a 1,500-yard season at CWU, quarterback Christian Moore never saw the field at Colorado Mesa and wide receiver Tyson Rainwater failed to find a new team.
That’s all part of the risk players take when they decide to once again convince a college coach they’re worth a coveted roster spot. Horton and Henderson agreed the process turned out to be nerve-racking, but they praised Central coaches and players for making them feel at home.
“It’s a scary feeling, but it’s a feeling that the players get a little bit of freedom, so I guess you could say it has its good and it has its bad,” said Henderson, who played three seasons at SFA while using only one season of eligibility thanks to a four-game redshirt year in 2019 and 2020’s COVID-19 exception. “But I’m glad where I ended up, here at Central.”
