How good are things going for Central Washington University basketball? Well, the GNAC directed another two weekly awards to Ellensburg and neither one was for Samantha Bowman.
After the center from Zillah earned her third player of the week honor from the conference last week, the Wildcats swept this week’s men’s and women’s honors with Xavier Smith and Kizzah Maltezo.
Following Bowman’s back-to-back awards, Maltezo led all players with 25 points in Monday’s 70-62 victory over Cal State Los Angeles. The senior guard from Hawaii hit three 3-pointers and added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Smith, also a senior guard, broke out for a game-high 26 points in Monday’s 107-88 win over Bushnell. Smith made 9 of 17 shots from the field, 7 of 9 from the foul line and had seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. He helped the Wildcats shoot 54.3 percent from the field and 85.7 percent on free throws.
Both teams resume play at home on Dec. 30. The women (7-4) play Whitworth at 5 p.m. followed by the men (7-2) resuming GNAC play against Western Washington at 7.
