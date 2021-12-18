IRVINE, Calif. — Samantha Bowman was the star of the game and Kassidy Malcolm was the star of overtime.
The Valley's two former prep standouts did it all, combining for 43 points to lead Central Washington's women to a 75-63 overtime victory over Concorida at CU Arena on Saturday.
Not only did Bowman, a junior from Zillah, lead all scorers with 23 points but the 6-foot-3 center dominated the glass with a school-record 29 rebounds, including eight in the extra period.
And while Bowman didn't score in overtime, she didn't need to thanks to Malcolm.
After Kizzah Maltezo's 3-pointer gave the Wildcats the early OT lead, Malcolm took the game over scoring nine consecutive points for Central. The senior forward from Ellensburg capped her run, which included a 3-pointer, with a basket that pushed the lead to 68-60 with 1:31 left. CWU connected on 5 of 6 free throws in the final 48 seconds to close out the victory.
Bowman, who leads the GNAC in scoring, rebounds and blocks, had 11 offensive boards and 18 on the defensive end to break the school record of 23 that she set in the season-opening game. Bowman also tied the GNAC single-game record for rebounds set by Bria Thames from Saint Martin's last year.
"Sam had another monster game and was a big reason we were able to stay in the game at all," said head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley in a release. "Kassidy and Kizzah stepped up big late and gave us the lift we needed offensively. Everyone buckled down defensively and found ways to get enough stops to win."
Malcolm made 7 of 12 shots, all four of her free-throw attempts and grabbed five rebounds.
Maltezo made three of CWU's eight 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
Central Washington improved to 6-4 and will play Cal State Los Angeles on Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Sisul 0, Huerta 8, Bush 0, Maeda 8, Kizzah Maltezo 16, Samantha Bowman 23, Kassidy Malcolm 20, Heitschmidt 0, Troy 0. Totals 26-65 15-19 75.
CONCORDIA — Timmerman 14, Jackson 0, Clark 0, Sambrano 1, Rachel 15, Fries 0, Michaela VanderKlugt 23, Christopherson 0, Richter 10, Kiernan 0. Totals 25-71 7-9 63.
CWU=9=17=13=16=20=—=75
Concordia=16=15=13=11=8=—=63
CWU highlights: Bowman 29 rebs, 3 assts, 3 blks; Valerie Huerta 7 rebs, 7 assts; Malcolm 5 rebs; Maltezo 3 3p.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.