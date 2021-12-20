Samantha Bowman just keeps one-upping herself.
And her conference is recognizing every step of the way.
The Central Washington University junior and Zillah graduate was named the GNAC women's basketball player of the week on Monday for the third time this young season and second week in a row after her record-setting performance on Saturday in California.
The 6-foot-3 center hauled down 29 rebounds in a 75-63 overtime win over Concordia Irvine, a breakout effort even for her as it broke CWU's school record, tied the conference record and established a new high this season across all NCAA divisions. The 29 boards, which broke her own school record of 23 set in the season opener, is tied for 16th in Division II history.
Bowman also finished with 23 points, three assists and two steals while shooting 10 of 22 from the field. She leads the GNAC with averages of 19.1 points and 16.6 rebounds per game and leads Division II in rebounds per game and ranks second in the category across all NCAA divisions.
"Another great week for Sam. She does so much for our team, is one of our hardest workers, and is a great leader and teammate," said head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley. "I'm happy for Sam and the season she is having, and I know she's very motivated for more."
