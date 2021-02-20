ELLENSBURG — Molly Mattson's only cross country race of the season was a cold one and a good one.
The junior from Selah placed third in Saturday's Wildcat Winter Invitational and was Central Washington's top runner, braving 24-degree weather to clock 23 minutes, 51 seconds on the 6,000-meter course.
"Super happy that Molly got third and into the mix of the top couple of women," said Central coach Kevin Adkisson in a team release. "It's great to see her really coming into her own in her junior year."
Ellie Rising, a freshman from Goldendale, placed sixth for Seattle Pacific in 24:49.
Freshmen Shawn Clough led the way for Central's men, placing fourth in 27:10 for 8,000 meters.
The Winter Invitational will be CWU's only event of the delayed cross country season. "We're just so thankful that we got to compete and have a cross country race, in general, this school year," Adkission said.
MEN
Team scores: Seattle Pacific 19, Central Washington 37.
Winner: Jared Putney (SP) 26:06 (8K).
CWU highlights: 4, Shawn Clough 27:10; 5, Ty Savely 27:16; 8, Donovan Barnhart 28:14; 9, Ethan Lapic 28:30.
WOMEN
Team scores: Seattle Pacific 18, Central Washington 40.
Winner: Dania Holmberg (SP) 22:46 (6K).
CWU highlights: 3, Molly Mattson 23:51; 7, Madison Child 25:05; 9, Katelynn Strate 25:53; 10, Zoie Mastin 26:40.