ELLENSBURG — Senior Kassidy Malcolm from Ellensburg and junior Samantha Bowman from Zillah were among six Central Washington players named to the GNAC's Academic All-Conference team, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Malcolm, holding a 3.83 grade-point average in art studies/public relations, earned her third such academic honor.
Bowman and Malcom were joined by teammates Symone Brown, Tori Maeda, Taylor Stephens and Jenna Troy.
CWU tied for the most players named to the All-Conference team. To qualify, nominees must be sophomores or older, have a minimum GPA of 3.20, be a letterwinner on their team and in their second year in the program.
For the second week in a row, the Wildcats had their first games of the season canceled for "health and safety" reasons as their games against Saint Martin's on Friday and Saturday were called off. Central hopes to play Western Washington in back-to-back games next week.