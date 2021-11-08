Quincy Glasper of Central Washington University was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week for football on Monday after the redshirt freshman quarterback compiled 498 yards of total offense in Saturday's victory at Western New Mexico.
Wildcats teammate Zach Stecklein was the GNAC Defensive Player of the Week. The senior defensive lineman had six tackles — including three tackles for loss — two sacks and a forced fumble as CWU prevailed, 54-29.
Glasper was 36 of 55 passing for 452 yards and five touchdowns, tying a school record for complete passes and ending just 17 yards short of the CWU record for passing yards. He also rushed nine times for 46 yards.
"I think the word is poised," Wildcats head coach Chris Fisk said regarding Glasper after Saturday's game. "I don't throw that word out for young guys very often. His pocket presence and ability to keep his eyes down field while under pressure was outstanding today."
Prior to the WNM game, Glasper had thrown for a total of 539 yards in four games this season.
Central, which had a season-high 612 yards of total offense against WNM, was coming off a 92-0 win against Lincoln the previous weekend, a game Glasper missed because of injury. The Wildcats (7-2) close out the regular season Saturday at home against Simon Fraser.
Justin Lane holds Central's record for passing yards with 469 against Humboldt State in 2016. Glasper's 36 completions tied Mike Reilly, who set the mark in October 2008 against Western Washington.
Stecklein has 7.5 sacks for the season, the most by a Central defender since 2017, when Billy Greer recorded 11.
Also honored was CWU senior middle blocker Leanna Shymanski as GNAC Defensive Player of the Week for volleyball. Shymanski had 12 blocks and 13 kills as CWU swept Alaska-Fairbanks and Alaska-Anchorage.
