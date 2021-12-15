Senior linebacker Donte Hamilton became the first Central Washington football player to earn All-America status when the Conference Commissioner’s Association announced its teams on Wednesday.
The GNAC defensive player of the year was named second team Division II All-America after recording 78 tackles, including 50 solo stops, 14.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 quarterback sacks in 11 games. He also played a key role for the Wildcats’ pass defense, intercepting six passes and breaking up five more.
Central Washington coaches named Hamilton a defensive captain before the season began and gave him the coveted #44 jersey to recognize his role as a leader. He posted a team-high ten tackles and intercepted three passes in the Wildcats’ critical 30-20 home win over No. 11 Midwestern State, which helped CWU earn a Division II playoff berth for the first time in four years.
Hamilton transferred to Central from Saddleback College in 2018 and became a starter immediately, earning first team All-GNAC honors.
