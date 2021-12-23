ELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s Donte Hamilton has been named as a finalist for the Cliff Harris Award, the Little Rock Touchdown Club announced on Wednesday.
Named for the NFL Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys defensive back, the Cliff Harris Award is given annually to the nation’s top small college defensive player.
Hamilton, a graduate linebacker, is one of 32 finalists from Division II. The finalist field also features student-athletes from Division III and the NAIA.
In 11 games for the Wildcats in 2021, Hamilton recorded 78 tackles, including 50 solo stops. He added 14.5 tackles for loss, including 5.5 quarterback sacks, while also intercepting 6 passes and breaking up 5 more.
In addition to being named a Cliff Harris Award finalist, Hamilton has also earned CCA second-team All-America honors, and was named as Great Northwest Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, first-team All-GNAC, and first-team All-Super Region 4.
Hamilton was named the GNAC Defensive Player of the Week three times this season, capped by his 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions in the Wildcats’ 30-20 upset of then-No. 11 Midwestern State on October 2.
A winner will be announced on Dec. 28 and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club’s annual awards banquet on Jan. 14, 2022. In addition to the overall winner, the top vote getters from each division will also be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.