Samantha Bowman and the Central Washington women’s basketball team played just one game last week — a narrow defeat Saturday, 61-59 at Northwest Nazarene.
Despite the disappointing loss, it was a stellar performance by Bowman, a 6-foot-3 redshirt junior from Zillah — good enough to be honored Monday as Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Bowman scored 29 of the Wildcats’ 59 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field (3 for 6 on 3-point attempts) and 4-for-6 shooting from the free-throw line. She grabbed 16 rebounds, blocked three shots and was credited with five steals.
“Sam had another monster game last week and is so deserving of this recognition,” CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornely said in a CWU news release. “She has been so consistent in performing at such a high level, which great players do. I’m very proud of her and all the work she had put in.”
Bowman leads the GNAC in points per game (18.6), rebounds (14.9) and blocked shots (3.4). Her rebound average is good for second nationally in NCAA Division II.
Bowman and the Wildcats (5-4) will hit the road for a two-game California swing, taking on Concordia Univerisity Irvine on Saturday and Cal State Los Angeles next Monday. Their next home game is Dec. 30 against Whitworth.
Track and field honor
Bowman wasn’t the only CWU honoree for the GNAC. Meagan Smallbeck, a senior from Tacoma, was the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week after finishing third in the weight throw (16.93 meters) at the 21-team Spokane Invitational. She fell just short of the NCAA provisional qualifying mark in her first meet of the indoor season and was the only Division II
