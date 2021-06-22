Central Washington's Alexis Pana became the school's first player to sign a pro contract, according to a release.
The former two-time first team All-GNAC guard signed a deal with Romania's CSM Alexandria earlier this spring. She plans to leave for Europe at the end of August.
Pana averaged team-highs of 14.4 points and 4.9 assists per game as a senior for the Wildcats during the 2019-20 season. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to suspend her search for a long-awaited professional opportunity.
Thanks to help from CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornley and Alaska-Anchorage coach Ryan McCarthy, Pana connected with Guenther Muth of Get-A-Play sports management agency. Next came a trip to Las Vegas for a virtual tryout with the Eurobasket Summer League, where she drew the attention of CSM Alexandria.
"I wasn't really sure if I wanted to follow through on the opportunity," Pana said in a release. "In April I went to Arizona to visit my godparents, and while I was there, my godfather really encouraged me to go to the camp and chade my dream. That was all I needed."