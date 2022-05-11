Central Washington's baseball team may have struggled in the standings but the Wildcats were front and center on the GNAC's all-conference team announced on Wednesday.
Thanks to Adam Fahsel.
Despite CWU's 8-24 conference record, Fahsel's offensive production couldn't be overlooked and the junior outfielder was named the GNAC's player of the year.
Ranked in the top three of nearly every offensive category, Fahsel finished the regular season second in batting average (.351), third in on-base percentage (.459), first in slugging percentage (.580), first in runs scored (58), second in RBI (44), second in doubles (17), second in walks (30) and tied for fifth in home runs (eight).
The Bonney Lake High graduate recorded 21 multi-hit games in 49 appearances.
The Wildcats had seven overall selections with four on the first team, including outfielders Zach Berryman, Tyler McClain and Fahsel.
Berryman won the conference's regular-season batting title with a .379 average and also led the league in hits (77) and total bases (110). He became the sixth GNAC player to amass six hits in a conference game on the final day of the regular season against Montana State Billings. McClain hit .328 with eight home runs and 35 RBI, ranking fourth in the league in total bases (94) and runs scored (43).
Catcher Austin Ohland also earned first-team honors, hitting .289 with a conference-leading 51 RBI. He also led the conference and ranked fourth in Division II with 23 doubles with a .986 fielding percentage behind the dish.
Charlie Larson and Michael Copeland were second-team picks and Ryan Arredondo received honorable mention for CWU.
