It figures that knocking off the nation's fifth-ranked team on Saturday would earn Central Washington's women's basketball team additional recognition.
That indeed happened on Monday.
The Wildcats were named team of the week by the GNAC, which also tabbed Kizzah Maltezo as women's basketball player of the year. On top of that, Central's Meagan Smallbeck earned women's field athlete of the week honors.
CWU's women defeated No. 5 Western Washington 76-68 in Bellingham on Saturday, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season.
"I’m extremely happy for our team to be getting this recognition from the conference," head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said in a conference release. "We have grown so much from the beginning of the year and it was fun to see that growth first-hand against one of the best teams in the country."
Maltezo, a senior guard, made 11 of 25 shots with three 3-pointers for 29 points against Western. She also had two rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes.
Kassidy Malcolm contributed 19 points and six rebounds and Samantha Bowman had her ninth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Western Washington came into the game having won 10 in a row to start the season.
The Wildcats have won four straight and are 9-4 overall and 2-2 in conference. They will host Saint Martin’s on Thursday and Western Oregon on Saturday.
"There is still a lot of growth to be had, which is exciting," Richardson-Thornley said. "I’m happy for our ladies this week and I feel it’s well deserved."
Smallbeck, a senior, won the weight throw at Friday’s Cougar Classic Open. Her mark of 54 feet, 0.5 inches was 20 inches better than second-place Gabriela Sanchez of UC Santa Barbara.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.