ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Casting in a dozen 3-pointers and sparked by a fast start, Central Washington's women's basketball team cruised to a 70-46 victory over Western Oregon in GNAC basketball Thursday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
The Wildcats made 9 of 17 shots in the first quarter and shot out to a 24-8 lead.
Taylor Shaw led four players in double figures with 12 points and Kassidy Malcolm netted 11 to go with her six rebounds.
Senior Alexis Pana added 10 points for the Wildcats and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her career.
"I'm super happy for Lex," CWU coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said in a release. "She's put in a lot of work over the last three years, not only scoring but play-making wise as well. She's been a big player for us and is a big reason for our success over the past three years. "
Central moved to 10-7 in conference and 15-10 overall and will host Concordia on Saturday.
WESTERN OREGON — Shariah Green 16, Tresai McCarver 11, McClave 5, Rogers 2, Aragon 2, Wright 6, Denton 4, Winkler 0. Totals 18-53 8-8 46.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Taylor Shaw 12, Kassidy Malcolm 11, Alexis Pana 10, Flores 9, Maeda 8, Brianna Phiakhamngon 11, Richardson 7, Brown 2, Bowman 0, Stephens 0, Williams 0, Troy 0, Lancaster 0. Totals 25-57 8-11 70.
WOU=8=11=21=6=—=46
CWU=24=16=14=16=—=70
CWU highlights: Jonnae Richardson 9 rebs; Malcolm 6 rebs; Pana 7 assts, 3 stls.