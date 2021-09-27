A pair of victories over Top 25 teams resulted in the Central Washington University volleyball team earning the GNAC Team of the Week.
The Wildcats defeated No. 15 Western Washington in four sets on Thursday before downing No. 22 Simon Fraser in a three-set sweep on Saturday. The victories vaulted CWU into the latest Div. II rankings at No. 25. Western Washington dropped to No. 20 and Simon Fraser fell out of the Top 25.
“This was a big weekend on the calendar and to come away with two wins is huge,” head coach Mario Andaya said. “Western Washington and Simon Fraser are top GNAC and regional contenders, so we had to bring our best. I am just grateful to our crowd for bringing the energy this weekend and firing up our team.”
Sophomore and GNAC Offensive Player of the Week Tia Andaya recorded her fourth triple-double of the season, notching 16 kills, 26 assists and 14 digs, leading the effort to down Western Washington. Sophomore outside hitter Ashley Kauffman matched Andaya with 16 kills to pace the Wildcats attack. Freshman Marianna Payne chipped in 13 kills, including the final one of the match, while middle blocker Emma Daoud-Hebert had six blocks.
Andaya and Kauffman led the way against Simon Fraser, with Andaya recording a double-double of 10 kills and 12 assists, while Kauffman led the team with 14 kills. In her Player of the Week-winning performance, Andaya averaged 3.71 kills, 2.79 digs and 5.43 assists per set.
The Wildcats’ defense shined against Simon Fraser, holding SFU to an .091 hitting percentage for the match. Freshman libero and GNAC Defensive Player of the Week Hannah Stires recorded 21 digs and three assists in Saturday’s win while averaging 5.43 digs and 1.14 assists per set for the week.
Central Washington will look to extend their GNAC winning streak on Friday when they battle Northwest Nazarene at home.
Hamilton earns honor, again
Central Washington’s Donte Hamilton was named Defensive Player of the Week for football, the GNAC announced on Monday.
Hamilton, a graduate linebacker for the Wildcats, was honored for his play in Saturday’s 14-9 loss to Angelo State. This is his second weekly honor of the 2021 season.
Hamilton had nine tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks. He also broke up two passes and recovered a fumble. His efforts helped spearhead a defensive effort which limited the Rams to 253 yards and 14 points, both two-year lows.
Hamilton leads the GNAC in sacks (4.0) and tackles for loss (8.0).
The Wildcats (2-2) return to action when they play host to Midwestern State at 6 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.