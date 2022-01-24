Central Washington University’s women the honors in this week’s GNAC track and field athlete of the week awards.
Juliette Williams, a sophomore from Arlington, tied the school record in the 60-meter dash at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open at the University of Idaho last Saturday. Williams clocked 7.78 while taking third place and earned the GNAC’s weekly track award.
The field award went to CWU’s Erica Cabanos, a senior from Puyallup who won the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 7 inches.
Selah graduate and Idaho sophomore Olivia Martin won the 200 in 25.14 and was second in the 60 just ahead of Williams in 7.72. Idaho’s Leah Holmgren (Ellensburg) and Shea Mattson (Selah) both placed second in the 800.
