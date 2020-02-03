Central Washington senior Aidan Cain broke a 13-year-old GNAC record this past weekend and was honored Monday for his accomplishment.
Cain was named the GNAC male track athlete of the week after placing second in the weight throw at the UW Invitational in Seattle. His throw of 61 feet and 10 1/4 inches inches topped the GNAC record of 61-9 set by Anthony Marin of Western Oregon in 2007.
Marin’s record had been the oldest standing on men’s indoor lost.
Cain’s throw hit the NCAA Championships provisional mark and is the 17th best this year in Division II. He also placed 12th in the shot put at the invitational with a distance of 48-8 1/4.
It’s the second straight week a CWU field athlete has been honored, as fellow thrower Samantha La Rue took last week’s women’s award.
Several other Central athletes were nominated for weekly awards, including Zillah graduate Samantha Bowman for women’s basketball (averaged 17.5 points in two games last week), Jeryn Lucan for men’s basketball (19.5 points per game in two home victories), La Rue (throws) and Erykah Weems (hurdles) in women’s track and filed and Alyssa Benthagen and Samantha Stanfield for softball.
Northwest Nazarene won the team of the week, and the Nighthawks visit Nicholson Pavilion on Tuesday to face CWU, which is coming off its first victory against rival Western Washington in two years. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.