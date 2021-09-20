Central Washington junior running back Rashaad Boddie was named the GNAC Football Offensive Player of the Week after he carried the ball 25 times for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 36-14 win at Simon Fraser on Saturday.
It was the eighth-best single-game rushing performance in GNAC history and the most yards for a Central Washington player since 2010.
Boddie ran for touchdowns of 4, 28 and 87 yards Saturday.
Central Washington returns to action Saturday when Angelo State comes to Ellensburg for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
