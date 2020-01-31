Central Washington sophomore distance runner Molly Mattson earned an All-Academic honor this week from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The award recognizes Mattson, a Selah High graduate, for her accomplishment in the classroom — recipients must have a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale — and in competition — athletetes must finish in the top-30 percent of their respective regional championship meet.
Mattson is studying clinical psychology and carries a 3.86 GPA and had the top finish for CWU competitors at the GNAC Championships in October, where she was 24th with a time of 23 minutes and 21 seconds.
"We're really proud of what she's accomplished already as a sophomore," CWU coach Kevin Adkisson said in a release from the school. "She came to us as a great student-athlete and has continued her success. To receive the national recognition, you have to have the performance that goes with it."
There were 403 women who earned the honor in Division II and 16 in the GNAC. Mattson was the lone Wildcat recognized.