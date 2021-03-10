ELLENSBURG — Todd Thornley, head coach of Central Washington University's men's rugby team, has been named USA Rugby's U-23 XV's head coach, the program announced this week.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to work with USA Rugby's best young talent," Thornley said in a release. "Being exposed to an international rugby environment will enhance our daily practices and the overall experience in our program at CWU. I can't wait to be apart of it all."
Thornley will be joined on the U-23 staff by current Old Blue coach Don Wareing. USA Rugby filled several other coaching positions this week for its High Performance Pathways program.
"I believe this is the most exciting role in rugby to be able to work with the next generation of Eagles in an era when the country is really getting behind the grassroots, high school, college, club and professional games," Wareing noted.
Central's men are slated to play at Lindenwood University on Saturday followed by another road match at BYU on March 20. The Wildcats host Arizona on March 27.