SEATTLE — As expected, Central Washington’s second game against defending GNAC champion Seattle Pacific proved to be tougher than the first.
Much like Friday night, the Wildcats fell behind early against a Seahawks team playing its tenth game of a strange 2021 season. This time, Central couldn’t recover and fell to 0-2 with a 92-74 loss.
Xavier Smith’s layup put the Wildcats ahead 10-8 before Seattle Pacific responded with a 15-2 to take an 11-point lead less than eight minutes into the game. Central stayed within striking distance until the Seahawks reeled off an 11-2 run to go up by 16 midway through the second half.
One night after scoring 29 points in an 86-82 loss, David Thompson once again led the Wildcats with a game-high 20. But cold shooting from outside gave Central little chance to match Seattle Pacific, which hit nearly 58% of its field goals and made 8 of 17 3-point attempts.
CWU plans to wrap up its schedule next weekend with two games against Saint Martin’s, Friday in Ellensburg and Saturday in Lacey.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — David Thompson 7-19 5-6 20, Pope 2-3 0-0 6, Xavier Smith 7-12 5-11 19, Matt Poquette 3-6 4-6 10, Marqus Gilson 4-5 2-3 10, O’Keith 0-1 0-0 0, Hyder 2-4 0-0 5, Ainslie 0-0 0-0 0, Stafford 0-0 0-0 0, Rose 0-2 0-0 0, Lindgren 0-2 0-0 0, Pollard 2-6 0-0 4, Gennett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 16-26 74.
SEATTLE PACIFIC — Paulsen 2-4 0-0 5, Khan 2-5 0-0 6, Harry Cavell 4-7 8-10 18, Moffitt 3-5 3-6 9, Mehdi El Mardi 6-7 2-2 14, Syon Blackmon 2-4 5-5 10, Penner 1-3 0-0 3, Whitman 2-3 0-0 4, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Medjo 2-4 0-0 5, Elsner 0-0 0-0 2, Kelton Samore 6-10 6-7 18. Totals 30-52 24-30 92.
Halftime—SPU 49, CWU 36. 3-point goals—CWU 4-18 (Thompson 1-5, Pope 2-3, Smith 0-1, Poquette 0-1, Hyder 1-3, Rose 0-2, Lindgren 0-2, Pollard 0-1), SPU 8-17 (Paulsen 1-2, Khan 2-4, Cavell 3-4, Blackmon 1-3, Penner 1-3, Medjo 1-2). Fouled out—CWU, Thompson, SPU, Moffitt. Rebounds—CWU 27 (Gilson 7), SPU 33 (Cavell 8). Assists—CWU 7 (Thompson 4), SPU 15 (Moffitt 8). Total fouls—CWU 20, SPU 22. Blocks—CWU 1, SPU 4. Steals—CWU 7 (Pope 2, Gilson 2), SPU 4 (Khan 2).