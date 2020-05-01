Two days after signing a senior guard transfer from Santa Clara, Central Washington’s men’s basketball program stocked its backcourt with even more collegiate experience on Friday.
Coach Brandon Rinta and the Wildcats announced the signing of CJ Hyder, a 6-foot-2 guard who was a junior at Fresno State last season.
Hyder, who played high school ball in San Bernardino, Calif., played two seasons at Mt. San Jacinto Junior College and was a teammate of David Thompson, who signed with CWU on Wednesday.
Hyder made 112 3-pointers in two seasons at Mt. San Jacinto and averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a sophomore while starting all 28 games.