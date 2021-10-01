A week after a heartbreaking loss, Central Washington's football team has a perfect opportunity to heal that wound on Saturday.
And on its home field again.
The Wildcats, who fell to Angelo State 14-9 in the final minute last week, will host 11th-ranked Midwestern State from Wichita Falls, Texas, at Tomlinson Stadium with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
Midwestern State is 4-0 and already has two common opponents with CWU. The Mustangs defeated Angelo State 35-17 in a Lone Star Conference contest two weeks ago but needed overtime to claim a 31-24 win at Eastern New Mexico — a team Central Washington walloped 66-24 to start the season.
The Wildcats (1-0 GNAC, 2-2 overall) played well defensively last week with linebacker Donte Hamilton credited with nine tackles and two of the unit's five sacks. But the offense was kept out of the end zone and held to three Patrick Hegarty field goals.
"The postseason starts this week, we're in the playoffs right now. If we want to be considered in that group of elite programs we can't lose again," head coach Chris Fisk said in a news conference earlier this week. "We're on the chopping block and we have to play like our season is on the line, because it is."
CWU will need to be stout on defense again with Midwestern State averaging 410 yards and 36 points a game. Quarterback Dillon Sterling-Cole has thrown 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions in four games.
The Wildcats return to GNAC play on Oct. 9 at Western Oregon and then, after a bye, will host the Wolves on Oct. 23.
