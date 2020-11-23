Former Central Washington All-American linebacker Adam Bighill was named to the Canadian Football League’s All-Decade first team after five months of fan voting.
Bighill is a two-time winner of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year, winning it first in 2015 with the BC Lions and again in 2018 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The six-time all-star also has been a member of two Grey Cup championship teams — 2011 with the Lions and last season with the Blue Bombers.
“The names on this list have all accomplished legendary feats. I’ve played with many, and studied film against the rest,” Bighill tweeted after his selection. “Humbled to be a part of this group, and part of such a talented league. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it and has supported me from day one!”
The first and second teams each featured 29 individuals and were decided by fans, a selection committee and a media panel.
Bighill, a Montesano native, played for BC from 2011-17 and Winnipeg in 2018-19. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bighill was named to D2Football.com All-Decade Team this spring, although he played only in the first year of the 2010-19 span.
He was a second-team All-America pick by D2Football.com in 2010, a three-time all-GNAC pick and the conference co-defensive player of the year his senior season.
Bighill also garnered All-America honors three times — including a first-team American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) selection in 2010.