Central Washington joined 28 other schools — including conference rivals Simon Fraser — as finalists for the NCAA Division II Award of Excellence, the NCAA announced Tuesday.
The award honors institutions and conferences for putting on events designed to promote student-athletes as leaders within their communities. CWU, which was also named a finalist in 2017, will receive a $500 award to use towards other Student-Athlete Advisory Committee activities or community engagement activities.
Even though the football team saw any hope for a season canceled in October, players stayed active in Ellensburg by organizing a social justice march from campus to downtown. Student-athletes from 15 teams participated and were later invited by Ellensburg mayor Bruce Tabb to be part of a community focus group addressing inclusion.
The march was part of a "Voters For Change" initiative, which focused on awareness of social justice issues, voter education and voter registration. Central's student-athlete advisory committee later held a voter education Zoom seminar and partnered with the athletic department to promote social engagement and help athletes register to vote.
COVID-19 continued to wreak havoc on athletics when CWU and five other GNAC schools canceled their basketball seasons in December. Central baseball, softball, track and and field and rugby all saw their seasons cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2021.
The Wildcats still hope to be able to play some sort of modified schedule for most fall and spring sports. No Division II athletes will accrue an extra year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.