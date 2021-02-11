After waiting this long, we’re going to have to wait a little longer.
On the same day that local athletes learned our COVID-19 region will remain in Phase 1 and not move forward, the few events that were scheduled for Saturday — the first in nearly a year — got postponed because of weather conditions.
The CWAC made the decision Thursday to move its two cross country meets to a later date because “snow, sub-freezing temps and wind chill pose high risk to those involved,” according to the announcement. Ellensburg, Prosser and East Valley were set to compete at Franklin Park on Saturday while Selah hosted Grandview.
Cross country is the only high school fall sport allowed to have competitions while in Phase 1. The SCAC has scheduled its first races for next week with other local leagues to follow.
Central Washington University also postponed its men’s basketball home opener on Saturday against Northwest Nazarene out of “abundance of caution for the health and safety of the student-athletes and staff,” according to a school release. The two programs are targeting early March for a make-up date.
Central’s men are next scheduled to host Seattle Pacific on Feb. 19. The women will follow a week later with their home opener, also against the Falcons, on Feb. 26.