ELLENSBURG — Central Washington's consistently strong defense set the offense up for late-game heroics Saturday night at Tomlinson Stadium.

A group with more than its share of struggles and injuries this season found a way to deliver, putting together scoring drives in the final ten minutes against one of the Lone Star Conference’s best defenses. Cameron Daniels led an effective rushing attack in his first start and Marcus Cook’s second touchdown catch of the night with 29 seconds left gave the Wildcats a much-needed 23-19 win over No. 20 Texas A&M-Kingsville.

“It’s a release of air, to be honest,” said Cook, Central’s leading receiver this season with 324 yards. “All the hard work and stuff we put into practice and stuff all week, it prepared us.”

Tai-John Mizutani, who had a team-high 26 receptions through seven games, joined standout sophomore Darius Morrison on the injured list, forcing others to step up. Hunter Eckstrom, a former defensive back, caught his first pass of the season and sprinted upfield for a 43-yard gain to set up Jude Mullette’s 27-yard field goal, cutting the deficit to 19-17 with 6:53 remaining.

For the first time all season, quarterbacks JJ Lemming and Quincy Glasper shared snaps on many of the same drives for the Wildcats. Lemming threw for 142 yards and ran for 24, while Glasper primarily used his athleticism as a runner.

Not much worked early, as the Wildcats managed just 23 yards of offense on their first three drives. Kingsville entered the game with the LSC's best rushing defense, limiting opponents to 84.5 yards per game.

Daniels, who learned he'd be starting before practice on Tuesday, finally gave Central the spark it needed with a 14-yard burst and a personal foul tacked on 15 more. Lemming and Cook did the rest, connecting perfectly on the next play for a 29-yard touchdown pass.

“Y’all don’t get to see it but in practice he makes some crazy plays,” Lemming said. “That kid is such a good weapon to have on our side of the field and I’m so glad I get to throw it to him.”

That gave Central a brief lead thanks to another impressive effort from its defense, including two first-half sacks and five tackles for loss. But that group watched helplessly from the sideline as Amos Coleman intercepted JJ Lemming's pass and returned it 23 yards for the defensive back's second pick six in two weeks.

Daniels said the Wildcats’ defense gave the offense some momentum and he seemed to grow stronger as the night went on behind an offensive line also dealing with injuries. Coach Chris Fisk said players like Kingston Grey and Axel Isackson stepped into bigger roles and Daniels' discipline waiting for blocks enabled him to rush for 92 of his 130 yards after halftime.

Tre' Henderson, the conference's second-leading rusher with 98 yards per game, offered plenty of support for his teammates as a hype man on the sideline. Fisk said Henderson is “banged up from the season” and should be ready to go next Saturday.

Central may need all of its contributors at No. 2 Angelo State. Fisk hopes the Wildcats remember how they followed up their last big home win over Midwestern State with a disappointing 35-16 loss at West Texas A&M.

"We were so happy to win that we forgot we needed to prepare to get our butts ready for West Texas," Fisk said. "I don't think we'll have any issue with (preparing for) Angelo State. We know they're good."

TAMUK=0=13=0=16=—=19

CWU=0=7=7=9=—=23

TAMUK — FG Gilberto Garza 22

CWU — Marcus Cook 29 pass from JJ Lemming (Jude Mullette kick)

TAMUK — Amos Carter 23 interception return (Garza kick)

TAMUK — FG Garza 51

CWU — Lemming 1 run (Mullette kick)

TAMUK — Toneil Carter 1 run (pass failed)

CWU — FG Mullette 27

CWU — Cook 12 reception from Lemming (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — TAMUK, Carter 19-91, Chris Anderson 10-15, Roger Hagan 1-5, Jacob Cavazos 13-4, Allen Arclies 1-(minus-4). CWU, Cameron Daniels 22-130, Lemming 11-24, Quincy Glasper4-12.

PASSING — TAMUK, Cavazos 15-26-1-136. CWU, Lemming 9-20-1-142, Glasper 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING — TAMUK, JT Mackey 3-41, Carter 3-40, Jackson Allen 3-24, Arclies 4-21, Walker Ring 2-10. CWU, Hunter Eckstrom 1-43, Cook 2-41, Demonte Horton 2-21, Kaiden Hammond 1-11, Payton Glasser 1-11.