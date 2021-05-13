Cheryl Holden has made such an impact on the basketball court over the years she's going to have one named after her.
Columbia Basin College in Pasco will honor its NWAC Hall of Fame coach by naming its new facility Holden Court, which will be the centerpiece of the Student Recreation Center scheduled for completion in 2022.
Holden coached CBC's women's program from 2001 through 2014, amassing a 268-114 record, and led the Hawks to four NWAC championships. She is currently the college's Vice President for Student Services.
Just prior to taking the CBC job, Holden led West Valley's girls to the Class 3A state championship, beating Blanchet 39-24 with a defensive effort that remains the tournament record for least points allowed.
In five seasons with the Rams, Holden's results were extraordinary with a 118-20 record while never placing lower than fifth in five straight state appearances.
Holden, a 1978 Zillah graduate, played collegiately at Central Washington and Yakima Valley. She led the Leopards to three state trophies, topped 1,000 career points and still has a share of the Valley's third-highest single game with 44 points.