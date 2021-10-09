Goalkeeper Sophia Pixton made eight saves and Brianna Garfias scored the winning goal as Yakima Valley defeated Spokane 1-0 in NWAC East women’s soccer on Saturday at YVC.
Pixton earned her fourth shutout in the last five matches to help the Yaks move to 5-4 in the East and 7-4 overall.
With set-up help from Rachel Farr and Ella McKenna, Garfias netted the winner in the 74th minute.
YVC is off until a trip to North Idaho on Oct. 20.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, YVC, Brianna Garfias (Rachel Farr and Ella McKenna), 74:32.
Saves: Kiah Gary (S) 2, Sophia Pixton (YV) 8.
GNAC CENTRAL WASHINGTON 4, ST. MARTIN’S 1: At CWU, Sydney Lowe scored a goal in each half and Cle Elum graduate Grace Jackson broke a 1-1 tie with a goal in the 51st minute as the Wildcats ended their eight-match skid.
Goalkeepers Liz Canton and Megan Fox combined for five saves for Central (1-5, 2-8), which hosts Seattle Pacific on Thursday.
First half: 1, CWU, Sydney Lowe, 7:59; 2, SM, Rachel Kimura, 16:20.
Second half: 3, CWU, Grace Jackson, 51:13; 4, CWU, Casey Park (Lowe and Sophia Keenan), 61:29; 5, CWU, Lowe (Makinzie Packwood), 87:54.
Saves: Ali Campigotto (SM) 2, Liz Canton (CW) 3, Megan Fox (CW) 2.
VOLLEYBALL
Wildcats fall in four
FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Central Washington’s trip to Alaska remained a sour one as the Wildcats fell to Alaska Fairbanks 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 in GNAC play Saturday afternoon.
Ashley Kaufman had nine kills and Tia Andaya and Leanna Shymanski had eight apiece for Central, which fell in five at Alaska Anchorage on Thursday.
CWU moved to 4-3 in conference and 8-5 overall and will host Western Oregon on Thursday.
CWU highlights: Ashley Kaufman 9 kills; Tia Andaya 8 kills, 19 assists; Leanna Shymanski 8 kills; Sydney Remsberg 19 assists, 9 digs; Hannah Stires 14 digs, 4 aces; Laynie Erickson 10 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 7 kills; Marianna Payne 7 kills.
