Rachel Farr assisted on the first goal and scored the second as Yakima Valley earned a 3-1 victory over Treasure Valley in NWAC East women’s soccer Saturday afternoon in Yakima.
YVC’s third win in a row boosted the Yaks to 7-4 in the East with one match remaining at Columbia Basin on Wednesday. A win would put them in the NWAC playoffs.
Goalkeeper Sophia Pixton made three saves for YVC, which led 1-0 at halftime on Ella McKenna’s Farr-assisted tally.
First half: 1, YVC, Ella McKenna (Rachel Farr), 40:00.
Second half: 2, YVC, Farr (Kiana Pippin), 56:00; 3, TV, Trasie Hogin, 58:00; 4, YVC, Aria Bragalone (Taelyr Overby), 85:00.
Saves: Cassidy Burke (TV) 12, Sophia Pixton (YVC) 3.
GNAC
WESTERN OREGON 4, CENTRAL WASHINGTON 2: At Monmouth, Ore., Sydney Lowe’s goal in the 62nd minute tied the match for the Wildcats, but WOU punched in two late goals in the final 10 minutes to pull away.
CWU’s first tally was an own goal. The Wildcats (2-8 GNAC, 3-11 overall) host Simon Fraser on Thursday.
First half: 1, WOU, LIlly Nowatzke (Piper Matson), 13:00; 2, WOU, Nowatzske (Efraimson).
Second half: 3, CWU, own goal, 52:00; 4, CWU, Sydney Lowe (Sophia Keenan), 63:00; 5, WOU, Nowatzke (Matson), 83:00; 6, WOU, Efraimson (Nowatzke), 88:00.
Saves: Liz Canton (CWU) 5; Darien Walton (WOU) 4.
CROSS COUNTRY
GNAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Lacey
MEN
Team scores: Simon Fraser 50, Western Washington 55, Western Oregon 96. Also: 6, Central Washington 165.
CWU highlights: 27, Shawn Clough 25:33 (8K); 32, Trevor Allen 25:51; 34, Zack Sundt 25:57; 39, Rajesh Gill 26:08; 40, Henry Milodragovich 26:13.
WOMEN
Team scores: Simon Fraser 32, Western Washington 77, Alaska Fairbanks 92. Also: 9, Central Washington 204.
CWU highlights: 34, Madison Child 23:47 (6K); 39, Kay Lester 24:04; 49, Caitlin Gohr 24:35; 50, Katelynn Strate 24:35.
