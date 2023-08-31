Yakima Valley stayed hot by sweeping Umpqua for a fourth straight win Thursday night at Sherar Gym.
Kaylee Wheeler led the Yaks with nine kills on their way to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-22 win and Payton Childers added eight kills along with two blocks. Zillah grad Brynn Widner totaled 17 digs and Hayley Pyrah contributed 29 assists.
Yakima Valley’s lost only two sets in four matches since starting the season 0-2. That includes a sweep of Skagit Valley at the WCC Pavilion in Bellingham last Saturday.
NWAC East play begins next Wednesday for Yakima Valley when it travels to Treasure Valley for a 7 p.m. start.
YVC highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 9 kills, 15 digs, ace; Payton Childers 8 kills, 2 blks; McKenna Steiner 5 kills, 2 blks; Jessica Mariscal 6 kills, blk, 4 assts; Brynn Widner 17 digs; Hayley Pyrah 29 assists.
Central swept in CaliforniaSAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Central Washington’s volleyball challenging nonconference scheduled began on a sour note with a 25-21, 28-26, 25-23 loss to No. 3 MSU Denver Thursday afternoon.
Kylie Thorne led the Wildcats with 11 kills and Tia Andaya contributed 29 assists in her first match as Central’s full-time setter. CWU held late leads in both the second and third sets but couldn’t hold on against a team that hasn’t lost away from home since Sept. 4, 2021.
A 9-2 run cut into MSU Denver’s 21-12 second-set lead and the Wildcats fought off three set points before earning one of their own. They jumped ahead quickly in the third set and led for most of it before losing three straight points to end the match.
Central Washington (0-1) will face five more top 20 opponents in its next six matches, including Friday against tournament host No. 19 Cal State San Bernardino.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 29 assts, 5 digs; Scottie Ellsworth 10 kills; Morgan Halady 5 kills, 2 blks; Hannah Stires 5 digs; Shaunessy Fisk 6 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 3 kills, 2 blks, 4 digs; Ashley Kaufman 5 kills, 4 digs; Kylie Thorne 11 kills, 1.5 blks, 6 digs.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Central drops openerSEATTLE — Central Washington struggled to create chances in a season-opening 1-0 loss to Cal Poly Humboldt at Seattle Pacific Thursday afternoon.
The Wildcats only generated four shots and Brooke Weese’s first half goal turned out to be the difference, despite six saves by CWU goalkeeper Cassandra Jaggard. Westminster University will be Central’s opponent in Seattle on Saturday.
First half: 1, CPSUH, Brooke Weese (Annie Hoffman), 34:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Kassandra Jaggard (CWU) 6; Carson Thomson (CPSUH) 1.
