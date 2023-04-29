Yakima Valley's offense bounced back from an opening game full of missed opportunities to earn a split against Treasure Valley Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks left 10 men on base in a 5-1, 10-inning loss before jumping ahead early in a 10-3 win. Kyle Williamson went 2-for-4 with a double and scored three times while Andrew Graham went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the resurgent Yakima Valley lineup.
Carson Judd, who's signed to pitch for the Pippins this summer, threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10 batters to earn his fifth win of the season. YVC (10-10 NWAC, 16-26) moved closer to clinching the NWAC East's fourth and final playoff spot heading into Wednesday's doubleheader at last-place Wenatchee Valley.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Carson Judd 7 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 10 K; Kyle Williamson 2-5; Cam Ferreri 2-4, RBI. Game 2: Peyton Rickard 2-3, 3 runs; Kyle Williamson 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Caleb Gray 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Andrew Graham 3-4, 2 runs, RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
Central wins 12-inning game before close loss
ELLENSBURG — After a wild 7-6 win in 12 innings, Central Washington couldn't quite keep up with visiting Saint Martin's in a 9-7 loss Saturday afternoon.
Harlee Carpenter's walk-off single gave the Wildcats their fourth win in five games and capped off a 3-for-6 performance featuring a triple and two RBI for the second baseman. Myiah Seaton tripled while going 3-for-4 and scoring three runs to help Central stay close before the doubleheader ended with the tying run on second base.
Central (9-13, 21-25) officially fell out of contention for the GNAC tournament and will play its final two games of the season Sunday against Saint Martin's, beginning at 1 p.m.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Harlee Carpenter 3-6, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jillian Hampson 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Laney Kaysner 2-2, RBI, sb. Game 2: Carpenter 2-5, 2 2b, RBI; Myiah Seaton 3-4, 3b, 3 runs; Alyssa Benthagen 2-4, run, 2 RBI.
-
TRACK AND FIELD
Hollis lowers 100-meter school record
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Central Washington junior E'lexis Hollis won the 100 meters in 11.63 seconds at Western Washington's Ralph Vernacchia Invitational, lowering her own school record by 0.15 seconds.
The Ellensburg graduate improved her provisional NCAA qualifying position to 25th in Division II, and she remains second in the GNAC. Senior Lauryn Chander won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.11 seconds, freshman Grace Twiss won the 400 meter hurdles and junior Johan Correa missed winning the 800 by .03 seconds thanks to a personal-best of 1:50.78, good for 31st in the country.
CWU highlights
WOMEN
100: 1, E'Lexis Hollis 11.63. 200: 2, Juliette Williams 25.03. 100H: 1, Lauryn Chandler 14.11. 400H: 1, Grace Twiss 1:03.83. TJ: 3, Erica Cabanos 36-2.25.
MEN
400H: 3, Austin Albertin 53.81. 4x400: 2, (Albertin, Correa, Cantrell Thomas, Webster) 3:18.80. HJ: 3. Isaiah Webster 6-0.5. Shot: 3, Wyatt Franklin 48-0. Hammer: 3, Logan Martin 179-2. PV: T3, Deylan Okinaka 14-0.
